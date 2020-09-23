GREEN BAY, Wisc., (WFRV) – When Governor Tony Evers announced extending the mask mandate he urged young people to skip the bars.

Green Bay bar owner Michael Cain is baffled as to why the tavern business was targeted.

“That they would point the finger at bars. It’s ridiculous,” Cain tells Local 5 News.

He is getting ready to open his Duel Sports Bar and Grill which has two bars on opposite ends of his 4,000 square foot space to allow for social distancing.

He says he will follow the mask mandate, but isn’t convinced it’s working.

“I think we’re going backwards,” Cain stated. “I don’t think the mask mandates are helping because obviously the numbers are rising.”

Hotel Northland in downtown Green Bay has plenty of masks on hand to charmingly give to guests as they check in. It’s a corporate policy for everyone in the hotel to wear a mask, unless when eating or drinking.

“For us, Marriot mandates that all guest wear masks in all public spaces of the hotel,” explained General Manager Kenny Didier. “So, for us from a business perspective it’s not much change.”