KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Car Club Green Bay After Hours hosted a fundraiser titled “Cars 4 Cancer” at the Wisconsin International Raceway on Sunday.

With an entry fee into the car show at $20, the club hoped to raise $10,000. For club Vice President Cameron Fonder, this cause is personal to him.

He says, “I’ve had family members dealing with cancer in the past and present. Let’s be honest: Cancer is not fun, and anything we can do to help is just awesome.”

Fonder’s father Gerald is a 22-year prostate cancer survivor. His dad’s condition is what drove Cameron to host the event.

Gerald Fonder says about the event, “It’s a very great thing that he’s doing, and I wish more people would do stuff like this for cancer victims.”

All the proceeds from the event went to the American Cancer Society of Wisconsin. In addition to the car show, there were vendors, raffle prizes, and 96 trophies given out to respective car owners.