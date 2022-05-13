GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An exclusive evening of food and wine will be held on May 19 to help displaced Ukrainian families.

The event, being hosted by Left Bank Wine, will provide attendees with a small plate from each participating restaurant and pair it with a globally inspired fine wine.

Only 200 tickets will be sold and will cost $100 each. All proceeds will be going directly to the Polish Red Cross.

The event will take place at The Children’s Museum of Green Bay from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Participating restaurants:

  • Amphora Wine Bar
  • Bleu
  • The Depot
  • Iron Duck
  • Mangiare
  • Plae Bistro
  • Republic Chophouse

Other amenities provided:

  • Cash Bar – cocktails from Iron Duck, wine from Ledgestone Vineyards, and craft beer from Badger State Brewery.
  • Silent Auction – loaded with local services & experiences.
  • Dessert station from local bakeries.
  • Live entertainment
    • Amanda Huff & Steve Peplin (5:30-8 p.m.)
    • Pat Pschorr, Chris Hanaway, & Andrew Klaus (8-10 p.m.)

For more information about the event, click here.