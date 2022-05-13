GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An exclusive evening of food and wine will be held on May 19 to help displaced Ukrainian families.
The event, being hosted by Left Bank Wine, will provide attendees with a small plate from each participating restaurant and pair it with a globally inspired fine wine.
Only 200 tickets will be sold and will cost $100 each. All proceeds will be going directly to the Polish Red Cross.
The event will take place at The Children’s Museum of Green Bay from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Participating restaurants:
- Amphora Wine Bar
- Bleu
- The Depot
- Iron Duck
- Mangiare
- Plae Bistro
- Republic Chophouse
Other amenities provided:
- Cash Bar – cocktails from Iron Duck, wine from Ledgestone Vineyards, and craft beer from Badger State Brewery.
- Silent Auction – loaded with local services & experiences.
- Dessert station from local bakeries.
- Live entertainment
- Amanda Huff & Steve Peplin (5:30-8 p.m.)
- Pat Pschorr, Chris Hanaway, & Andrew Klaus (8-10 p.m.)
For more information about the event, click here.