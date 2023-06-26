GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Despite the gloomy rain in Green Bay, Kids Day was still a massive success as the annual event featured plenty of activities.

The free event started with the Mayor’s Luncheon at Leicht Park, where free lunches were served to kids by the Green Bay Area Public School District from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Mayor Eric Genrich was joined by Addison, who was selected to be mayor for the day. Addison did mayor-based activities with Genrich, such as a proclamation in the council chambers.

In addition to the luncheon, several other organizations, such as Courage Martial Arts, held demonstrations and other activities for kids to enjoy.

Most kids attending opted for indoor activities, such as free bowling at Riviera Lanes and storytime at the Brown County Central Library. However, some of them decided to take a splash in the pool.

Activities last until 8:00 p.m.