Green Bay celebrates pride weekend

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-If you’re driving through Green Bay, you may notice a brand new mural celebrating LGBTQ+ pride.

It’s painted on the side of the Napalese Lounge and Grille building which is one of the gay bars in Green Bay. Community leaders unveiled it as part of their ‘A Weekend of Pride’ celebration which included a block party at the bar.

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich also declared this weekend as a weekend of pride in the city of Green Bay. Hundreds of people attended the event including Charllain Wuest.

“Just to spread awareness that queer people are people also that we aren’t different, we aren’t abnormal we are just regular people living our lives,” says Wuest.

“Equal existence has always been near and dear to my heart,” says Valerie Steinken who also attended the event. “For lack of a better word it makes me proud (to be here today) and I’m so happy that this is happening in Green Bay.”

Loschue Lo is the artist who painted the mural.

“I want them to feel validated and visible and give them a sense of hope and embrace who they are,” says Lo.

Another part of the event was the mayor unsealing the front door of the Napalese Lounge and Grille building.

“The front door was rarely used except for vandals that would come, kick the door open and harass the gay community,” says Project Coordinator Martha.

Twenty years later, people are once again able to use the bar’s front door safely.



“When I first got to Green Bay there were seven or eight gay bars, and now there’s just one or two and I think the decline is just people accepting and not needing the separate establishment,” says Wuest.

A Weekend of Pride also included live music, food trucks, and a drag queen performance.