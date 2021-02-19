Green Bay Chamber says new business registrations up 26% in 2020

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) In the middle of a pandemic, you wouldn’t assume that entrepreneurs would think it’s a great time to start a business. But as Kris Schuller found out, in Northeast Wisconsin business owners are still chasing their dreams.

At Aurora’s Apothecary in downtown Green Bay its owners sell homegrown herbs and teas, here at their recently opened location.

“We have teas, tinctures and salves,” said owner Kevin Adlebush.

A space they leased last fall and invested $30,000 into during the pandemic – a stressful decision but one they are happy they made.

“Definitely, it’s on everybody’s mind. But we just chose to have faith and push forward and hope for the best right,” said Kevin.

“You just gotta keep on keeping on and we felt we had to move forward,” said owner Melissa Aurora Adlebush.

And these business owners aren’t the only ones feeling that way. In 2020, regardless of the pandemic, business development kept pushing forward.

“We’ve seen on the existing businesses side 24 expansion projects. Those 24 expansion projects resulted in over $3 million in capital put into the local economy and represents over 1,000 jobs,” said Matthew Kee.

Kee is with the Greater Green Bay Chamber and says from 2019 to 2020 new business registrations were up 26% and he thinks that trend will continue.

“There’s an energy of hope that we are seeing in 2021,” said Kee.

Jeff Mirkes feels it too, based on 11 new business developments within the Olde Main Street and Downtown districts.

“The largest one is Nicolet National Bank. They just acquired their entire building and developing an entire floor of that space,” said Mirkes.

Growth that will add to the city’s tax base, coming at a time as the nation slowly starts turning the corner.

“Entrepreneurs have dreams and they are unique people,” said Mirkes.

“Entrepreneurs in general, the ones I speak with, are optimistic for what 2021 will bring,”said Kee. “You got to have a little faith, it’s going to be alright and push forward,” said Kevin.

Mirkes says the development he sees is at restaurants, hospitality, corporate space and residential properties.