GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – One of northeast Wisconsin’s staple charity events has revealed which day it will occur in 2024.

A Friday Night Lights edition of the Green Bay Charity Softball game, hosted by Packers alum Donald Driver and current Packers players Jordan Love and Aaron Jones, is scheduled for May 10, 2024.

The game will be on Mother’s Day Weekend and will start at 7:05 p.m. The event will raise money for local and player charities. A pre-game tailgate is also planned, which will include flowers, chocolates, and massages for mothers and more fun activities for the kiddos.

“I’m excited to continue the tradition of this beloved game,” said Donald Driver, Green Bay Packers’ all-time leading receiver. “I am honored to be in a position to allow this game to highlight more of the current players alongside me. Jordan Love and Aaron Jones are leaders on this team and in the locker room. I am grateful for them and excited for their involvement moving forward.”

Tickets for the softball game are $80 for a premium box seat (first two rows), $55 for a standard box seat, $33 for a reserved bleacher seat, and $15 for a general admission grass seat. There are also a limited number of patio tables, which seat four, available at $295. Purchase of patio table tickets includes a softball signed by Donald Driver.

There are 117 All-You-Can-Eat seats available for this game for $90 per seat. There are 69 All-You-Can-Eat seats down the first baseline.

The new Johnson Financial Group Diamond Seats behind home plate has 48 All-You-Can-Eat seats. This ticket includes admission to the game, an all-you-can-eat picnic for 90 minutes, and two beverages (beer, soda, or water).

Single-game tickets for the Green Bay Charity Softball Game will be available for purchase here on Wednesday, November 29, at 10:00 a.m.