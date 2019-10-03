Green Bay children’s hospital unveils its new pediatric emergency center

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) A Green Bay children’s hospital unveiled its new pediatric emergency center Thursday. It’s a new facility specifically designed to put families at ease.

Dr. Kyle McCarty says when children are brought to the emergency room for treatment patients are scared and parents are stressed.

“The main concern is, is my child going to come out of this the same as they were before,” said Dr. McCarty.

It’s often a time of great anxiety for a family, which is exactly why the HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital K.C. and Georgia Stock Pediatric Emergency Center was created here at St. Vincent Hospital.

“This center offers an opportunity to really bring an enhanced level of care for children and their families through the environment we’ve created,” said Executive Director of HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital, Heidi Warpinski.

Within the existing emergency department this new pediatric emergency center has been built. It is 2,500 square feet of renovated space with a large play area, spacious waiting room and six patient rooms specifically designed for kids.

“In this space it’s the natural Northeast Wisconsin you’ll see reflected in murals and in images. Also animals that kids can find in the spaces,” Warpinski said.

It’s a northwoods theme meant to calm, along with colored lighting that kids can actually customize.

“Having a family come into a room that they can customize and personalize and with it’s warm distractions on the walls, it just brings everything down a level and provides comfort,” said McCarty.

“It helps to soothe them and comfort them while going through their healthcare experience,”said Warpinski.

And that’s so important considering the ER sees thousands of children each year, kids who will now be helped in this new pediatric emergency center

“The new environment makes my job so much easier,” McCarty said.

And more change is ahead. This fall renovations will begin on three other units of HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital.