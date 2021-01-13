Green Bay Children’s Museum providing at-home fun for kids

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Children’s Museum have gotten creative with their mission of helping kids learn, while having fun.

While their doors remain temporarily closed, the Children’s Museum is still providing some fun, although it’s at home. They’ve launched a series of virtual activities that kids can do from the comfort of their own home.

Every month, the museum has a stem and craft kit ready for pick-up for kids to do at home. They also have a series of virtual camps as well as two Facebook Live programs, which entail a book club and “Wiggle, Move and Giggle” to get kids moving. To help with their material needs for these kits, the Children’s Museum is also accepting donations of recycled items. Shoe boxes, paper towel, yarn- even oat boxes- anything helps. And each activity, of course, has a lesson behind it.

“Play base learning is so important and there’s a new appreciation for teachers,” says Heather Heil, Director of Events & Guest Experiences at the GB Children’s Museum. “It’s not just sitting in front of those screens playing video games anymore, that’s how they’re learning. We want to make sure that we’re not taking up that hand-based, touching, learning, smelling, the sensory, the fine motor skills- those things are super important to our kids.”

And they’ll be updating those activities routinely to keep things fresh on their Facebook page.