GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay Children’s Museum providing at-home fun for kids

Local News

Group is routinely updating activities on their Facebook page

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Children’s Museum have gotten creative with their mission of helping kids learn, while having fun.

While their doors remain temporarily closed, the Children’s Museum is still providing some fun, although it’s at home. They’ve launched a series of virtual activities that kids can do from the comfort of their own home.

Every month, the museum has a stem and craft kit ready for pick-up for kids to do at home. They also have a series of virtual camps as well as two Facebook Live programs, which entail a book club and “Wiggle, Move and Giggle” to get kids moving. To help with their material needs for these kits, the Children’s Museum is also accepting donations of recycled items. Shoe boxes, paper towel, yarn- even oat boxes- anything helps. And each activity, of course, has a lesson behind it.

“Play base learning is so important and there’s a new appreciation for teachers,” says Heather Heil, Director of Events & Guest Experiences at the GB Children’s Museum. “It’s not just sitting in front of those screens playing video games anymore, that’s how they’re learning. We want to make sure that we’re not taking up that hand-based, touching, learning, smelling, the sensory, the fine motor skills- those things are super important to our kids.”

And they’ll be updating those activities routinely to keep things fresh on their Facebook page.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Notre Dame girls win pivotal FRCC match-up, Kimberly edges Appleton East to take FVA lead

High School Sports Xtra: De Pere's Ciesielczyk battles back from injury to become key part of Red Birds sqad

High School Sports Xtra: Green Bay schools return to sports

Sports Xtra: MK Burgess & Burke Griffin preview match-up with Rams

Phoenix men and women rolling after weekend sweeps

Luxemburg-Casco pins Freedom in pivotal NEC dual