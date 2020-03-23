Green Bay chimney fire causes estimated $10,000 in damages

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Six people are without a home after a 2-family house fire Sunday night on Green Bay’s east side.

Green Bay Metro Fire says crews were dispatched for a smell of smoke in the resident just after 10 p.m. Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from the eves and chimney area.

Residents were evacuated and Green Bay Metro Fire says they found the fire above the 2nd-floor chimney area.

The walls and ceilings were pulled to allow crews to find the fire extension. Using ladders and a Ladder Truck, Green Bay Metro Fire crews were able to inspect the chimney from above.

Officials say the fire was contained to a 6×6 area of the attic. Crews were able to protect the residents’ belongings from water damage with salvage covers.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Green Bay Metro Fire Department’s Fire Marshals. Officials estimate the damages total $10,000.

LATEST STORIES