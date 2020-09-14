Green Bay chiropractic holds shoe drive

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wyss Family Clinic of Chiropractic is holding a shoe drive this fall to help people in need in Haiti.

The drive – which is looking to bring in shoes of all kinds – is part of the Spine Project, a non-profit proram in the clinic that allows them to help military members and veterans at no cost.

Donated shoes will be weighed and the funds the Spine Project receives for the shoes will be given back to help pay for veteran and soldier appointments.

Fundraisers like the shoe drive help support the Spine Project.

“We feel that it’s our little thing that we can do to be able to give back and take care of our veterans and our active soldiers and military because we are very grateful for the freedoms we have,” Dr. Julie Wyss tells WFRV Local 5.

