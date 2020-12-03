Green Bay Christmas cookie fundraiser, drive-thru edition

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Faith Lutheran Church in Green Bay will be traveling around town fundraising with specialty Christmas cookies Saturday.

Event coordinators say the drive-thru is expected to start at 9:00 a.m. and will continue until 11:30 a.m. on December 5.

To be able to keep up the delicious event during a pandemic, coordinators feel the drive-thru will keep people safer while they receive their specialty boxes.

Event staff says the specialty Christmas cookies and candies will be prepared and packed in assorted boxes for you, your family, and your friends to enjoy.

The church has priced every box to be $10 which can be paid by cash, check, or *credit card.

All of the proceeds from the drive-thru benefit the Faith Lutheran Church Youth Group.

*Processing fees may apply for credit card purchases*

