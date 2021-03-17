Green Bay City Council discusses allegations of election interference

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay City Council met Tuesday night and discussed a highly debated issue, the allegations of election interference from online publication Wisconsin Spotlight, a group sponsored by Empower Wisconsin, a self described conservative information hub.

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich said, “Too many untruths have been said and written to begin to count and the wanton disregard for facts is played by people who should know better has been shocking.”

Mayor Genrich started the city council meeting with strong words against these allegations.

“I guess that’s the state of our politics,” said Genrich. “Rumor, innuendo substitute for arguments, character assassination is just part of the game. But this isn’t a game this is our democracy.”

Genrich expressed sadness at the allegation that have surfaced.

“For me personally I’ve signed up to be a target for all kinds of grievances but that’s not the case for our city employees or poll workers. Those that took part in our November election deserve nothing but our gratitude and appreciation,” said Genrich. “To have their work demeaned mischaracterized has been really tough to take and we shouldn’t take it. I’m glad to see the resolution on the agenda tonight that’s brought forward by council members.”

The Council heard a report from City Attorney Vanessa Chavez of her preliminary findings about the election. The Council and then public were given the chance to ask questions.

“Nothing is coming up that even remotely points to any wrong doing on the part of the city, much less city employees or even any of our contractors,” said Chavez.

Attorney Chavez indicated to the council that if she were to lie during her testimony it would be considered perjury and could face serious consequences.

When the subject of assistance from Michael Spitzer-Rubenstein came up Chavez said, “I don’t know where those allegations came from. I know there are a handful of emails that he’s providing assistance to the state but his capacity was at all times as an advisor to the city.”

After meeting in closed session to discuss plans and legal options moving forward the council returned to open session where they decided to table taking action about the allegations of election interference from an outside group.

They also considered a resolution expressing full confidence in the 2020 Elections.

Barbara Dorff from District 1 was one of the members that brought forward the resolution.

“It came about as a result of the hearing that was held in Madison and the outpouring of suspicion that resulted in that hearing. After a while I really felt strongly that someone needed to speak back, to say something because I was so very involved with elections,” said Dorff. “Very involved in the grant from the center for tech and civic life, I know what all the expenditures were.”

The council also voted to hold the resolution expressing full confidence in the administration of Green Bay’s August and November 2020 elections until the full report from City Attorney Chavez is complete.