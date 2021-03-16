Green Bay City Council to host meeting regarding 2020 election

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay City Council is meeting to discuss the results of the 2020 elections.

The meeting is coming after recent media reports as well as the March 10 Wisconsin Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections meeting.

One week ago, Wisconsin State Senator Roger Roth released a statement calling Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich to resign after a report regarding election issues with the City of Green Bay.

The meeting is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 16.

On March 12, Green Bay released all records request that were pertaining to the election.

According to Roth, the investigation was done by the Wisconsin Legislature and shows an effort between Mayor Genrich, Chief-of-Staff Celestine Jeffreys and other democrats to allegedly influence the 2020 elections.