Green Bay City Hall closed Wednesday due to general threat toward state, local government

Local News

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Due to the unrest that occurred at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 and general threats, the Green Bay City Hall will be closed Wednesday.

According to a release from the City, because of threats directed toward seats of state and local government across the country, they decided to close city hall.

The Green Bay Police Department is monitoring security while supporting the rights of all to peacefully assemble and exercise their first amendment rights.

To access nearly all city services please refer to our website (www.greenbaywi.gov) or call 920-448-3000.

There is no word on how long the closure will last.

