GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A lawsuit for Green Bay clerk, Celestine Jeffreys, was heard in court today, claiming she did not give the public access to view the absentee voting process.

Under Wisconsin law, election observers can watch nearly every step of the voting process, including ballots being dropped in the box.

The four non-Green Bay plaintiffs claim that the placing of absentee ballots into the box was done behind closed doors.

Attorney Kurt Goehre, who represented the plaintiffs, says “Although there were certainly concerns about whether the observers could see or hear, there was a doorway with a glass window. There was meaningful observation under that layout, but, the whole process was incurring inside the clerk’s office.”

Because the mid-term election is expected to have a larger voter turnout than the primary, the clerk’s office did not have the setup to accommodate election observers.

Attorney Lindsay Mather, who represented Jeffreys, says, “We don’t have enough windows to both have enough staff there to hand out ballots and have a couple of windows designated to the return of ballots.”

The judge ordered Jeffreys to create another area where election observers can see the box. She set up a space for observers to stand, and improvements may be made in the future.

