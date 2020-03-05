Green Bay coffeehouse discusses changing practices to prevent the person-to-person spread of Coronavirus

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) — In light of the recent Coronavirus threat, nationwide coffee chains consider extra precautions to prevent the person-to-person spread of the illness.







According to CBS Sacramento, Starbucks has temporarily banned the use of reusable personal mugs.

Local coffee shop co-owner Mike Hastreiter of Kavarna Coffee house told Local 5 Thursday that his restaurant will continue to allow the use of personal cups for the time being.

After consulting with local health officials from the Brown County Health Department, Hastreiter was advised not to take any special measures.

However, he said that in light of the recent threat he would be modifying the procedures already in place, such as cleaning door handles, tables, and counters more often.

“We get what Starbucks is doing… they have to be more cautious about what they do, especially because it’s a drive-thru model,” Hastreiter explains. “Being a smaller local business, we’re gonna follow what the health department tells us to do.”

When asked if the local coffee shop considered following Starbucks’ lead, Hastreiter said, “Once the state advises that we stop doing things or changing things or certain practices.”

He continued, “Yes, there is a reason to be vigilant and proactive,” but said he was told by the Brown County Health Department officials that there is no reason to instill panic in the local community.