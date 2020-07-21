GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

LIVE: Green Bay Common Council to vote on city-wide mask mandate

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Common Council will be voting on whether or not masks will be a requirement within city limits on during its Common Council meeting on Tuesday night.

This meeting follows Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich’s statement on Monday afternoon saying he is taking emergency action to enact a city-wide mask mandate.

The order, according to Mayor Genrich, would require face coverings when indoors in public places and there will be some exceptions, such as for those with medical conditions. If patrons to in businesses are not adhering to the order, a business order could contact Green Bay Police and the incident could be considered a trespassing incident. For businesses licensed in the City of Green Bay that do not adhere to the order, Mayor Genrich says a revocation of license could occur.

The action will either be approved or denied during tonight’s meeting which is expected to go long, Local 5 will continue to monitor the event until a decision is reached.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News | Local Sports
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Booyah blows out Rockford, 12-0

Grand Chute Little League boys, girls find love of competition

Local 5 News at 10:00 p.m.

St. Norbert's Midwest Conference cancels nonconference competition for fall sports

Woodchucks rough up Green Bay in game two

Fond du Lac's Allen commits to Wisconsin