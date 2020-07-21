LIVE: Green Bay Common Council to vote on city-wide mask mandate

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Common Council will be voting on whether or not masks will be a requirement within city limits on during its Common Council meeting on Tuesday night.

This meeting follows Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich’s statement on Monday afternoon saying he is taking emergency action to enact a city-wide mask mandate.

The order, according to Mayor Genrich, would require face coverings when indoors in public places and there will be some exceptions, such as for those with medical conditions. If patrons to in businesses are not adhering to the order, a business order could contact Green Bay Police and the incident could be considered a trespassing incident. For businesses licensed in the City of Green Bay that do not adhere to the order, Mayor Genrich says a revocation of license could occur.

The action will either be approved or denied during tonight’s meeting which is expected to go long, Local 5 will continue to monitor the event until a decision is reached.

