GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay bar’s liquor license renewal was a heavily discussed topic at Tuesday’s Common Council Meeting.

Mike Cain, listed as the Manager/Owner/Lease Holder for Duel, opened up the public comment by apologizing for some of his actions at the previous Protection and Policy Committee meeting. He then went over the history of Duel and information on some of the incidents involving the police.

In addition to Cain, multiple people provided statements on the matter. Those that provided statements included:

Duel’s Bar Manager

Owner of Crown and Common

Attorney representing the property owner

Security employee at Duel

The employees at Duel mentioned how great of a place it is to work at and highlighted the participation in charity events. The owner of Crown and Common said he has had no issues with Duel and its employees.

The Green Bay Police Department recommended that Duel not have its liquor license renewed. The reasoning was based on multiple calls for service as well as incidents involving alleged sexual assault.

Officials with the Green Bay Police Department also answered questions regarding the non-renewal of Duel’s liquor license. Police Chief Chris Davis said the recommendation to not renew the license wasn’t made solely on the number of times the police were called. Police did say that from April 26 to June 7, calls have gone down at Duel.

All members voted ‘yes/aye’ for recommending the non-renewal of the liquor license. The full meeting can be viewed here. The discussion regarding Duel starts around the one hour and 47-minute mark and lasts until the two hour and 52-minute mark.

What’s next?

Green Bay Municipal Code says that the City Attorney will notify the licensee in writing about the intention to non-renew. The licensee then has ten days to request a formal evidentiary hearing (similar to an appeal). This hearing would be held before the Protection and Policy Committee.

Once the Protection and Policy makes a report and recommendation it then goes to the Common Council where a determination is made.

That decision by the Common Council can then be appealed to the Brown County Circuit Court. This can be found in sections 4-8-I & J.