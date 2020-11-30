Green Bay community hoping to enhance Olde Preble Park

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular park on the city’s east side has the potential to get a face life after input from the local Neighborhood Association.

Green Bay Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department and the community are looking to expand areas of Olde Preble Park.

The Department and others have looked at growing the central playground area, making sure it’s accessible for all children.

While the expansion would mean cutting some trees down, James Anderson of the Green Bay Parks Department believes the park has potential, “This park here over on the east side of Green Bay in this neighborhood has a lot of unique features.”

The final meeting was Monday, which will help guide some of the final decision on what kind of upgrades could be made.