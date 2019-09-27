Green Bay: Community invited to attend funeral of veteran without family in area

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Brown County Veterans Service Office is inviting the community to attend the funeral on Friday of a local veteran who does not have any family in the area.

According to the CVSO, Johnathan Witt passed away on September 5.

Witt served at Fort Riley, Kansas, in the US Army from 2005 to 2007.

The service will begin at 2 p.m. at Nicolet Memorial Park Cemetery, 2770 Bay Settlement Road in Green Bay.

“He did not have any family in the area and everyone is welcome to attend to pay your respects for his Honorable service to our nation.”