GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Members of the Green Bay community have come together for the 4th annual Good Neighbor Week.

During Good Neighbor Week, neighbor-nominated Green Bay homeowners welcome volunteers who assist with minor home repairs and property improvements.

Opportunities to participate in these projects are still available, giving volunteers the chance to not only help a neighbor but to also learn some new skills along the way.

“Asking the community for applications for minor home repairs, our committee is all volunteers from our neighborhoods from the City of Green Bay and NeighborWorks Green Bay,” said NeighborWorks Green Bay Community Outreach Coordinator Vicki Bokelman.

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich was at one of the projects on Monday, helping to give a home a fresh coat of paint.