Green Bay community rallies to rescue cat stuck in tree

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) It was quite a sight Thursday afternoon on Bond Street as a curious kitty found itself stuck in a tree several feet up in the air.

On Facebook, Tiffany Staudenmaier posted that the cat kept crying but couldn’t get down by itself. The fire department and tree services were called, but said they couldn’t assist because of how high up the cat was.

Once word spread on social media, Tiffany posted that two people climbed the tree and were able to rescue the cat safely.

Local 5 will update this story once we learn who is currently taking care of the cat.

