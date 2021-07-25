Green Bay community rides for a good cause, fundraises for local teen suffering from muscular dystrophy

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay community came together and rode in style on Saturday to help fundraise for a local teen’s battle with muscular dystrophy.

Jason Vandevoort was only a year and a half old when he was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy, and now, 11 years later, many are giving him the strength and support he needs.

On Saturday a local couple, Mike and Michele Simon, combined their love of healthcare and motorcycles to help the Oconto teenager. The Simon’s created a fundraising event dedicated to Jason where the community came together and rode throughout the city.

The Simon’s say the decision to help Jason was a no-brainer. “I work in the medical field and we have a lot of special patients and he’s [Jason] exactly one of my patients,” shared Michele Simon.

By the end of the day, event organizers share that they were able to raise $8,000. Half of the proceeds will go towards a trip for Jason to go meet his biological father and the other half will go be donated to the homeless and those in foster care.