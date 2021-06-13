Green Bay construction project to alter traffic starting June 14

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The third and final stage of the construction project on CTH O (Allouez Avenue) will begin on Monday, June 14.

According to officials, the third stage will on CTH O between East River Drive and CTH XX (Bellevue Street).

The traffic pattern will change to the following:

CTH O from East River Drive to CTH XX will be open to westbound traffic only

Eastbound traffic will be detoured to Webster Street and CTH XX

This stage is projected to take six weeks and can change based on the weather.

The project consists of removing existing pavement, repairing poor subgrade areas and placing new pavement.

To view more information on the project visit Brown County’s website.