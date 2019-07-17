Green Bay Council Approves Two Key Issues

The Green Bay City Council voted on two key topics, the Safe Park Program – and the latest design on the Shipyard project.

Gren Bay is one step closer to becoming a destination for recreation and tourism. The early concept plan for the Shipyard District passed.

Also, the council unanimously approved the Safe Park program. Now, bars will give Safe Park vouchers to patrons allowing them park overnight in Green Bay, and that’s a sobering thought for the Wisconsin Tavern League.