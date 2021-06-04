Green Bay couple finally says “I Do” after covid canceled wedding twice

GREEN BAY, Wisc., (WFRV) – There is nothing more beautiful than a June bride.

On Friday evening, Nicole Liebert certainly fit the bill in a white flowing gown and smiling ear to ear.

She and her new husband, Ryan Rocque, finally exchanged wedding vows after the Covid-19 pandemic forced them to delay the wedding on two separate occasions.

“We’ve been together 9 1/2 years and we were supposed to get married last May,” Liebert told Local Five News. “We ended up postponing to August of 2020 and then again until today. It’s been a long time coming and it’s just nice to have everybody there and party like normal.”

They say their love for each other and support from family and relatives always gave them hope that this day would eventually happen.