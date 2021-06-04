GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay couple finally says “I Do” after covid canceled wedding twice

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wisc., (WFRV) – There is nothing more beautiful than a June bride.

On Friday evening, Nicole Liebert certainly fit the bill in a white flowing gown and smiling ear to ear.

She and her new husband, Ryan Rocque, finally exchanged wedding vows after the Covid-19 pandemic forced them to delay the wedding on two separate occasions.

“We’ve been together 9 1/2 years and we were supposed to get married last May,” Liebert told Local Five News. “We ended up postponing to August of 2020 and then again until today. It’s been a long time coming and it’s just nice to have everybody there and party like normal.”

They say their love for each other and support from family and relatives always gave them hope that this day would eventually happen.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

De Pere blasts Ashwaubenon baseball 10-0

Green Bay Blizzard

Green Bay Preble softball remains undefeated with sweep of Manitowoc

Northwoods League season begins, Dock Spiders handle Booyah 13-3

One-on-One: Clint Kriewaldt returns as Freedom football coach

Chuck Thielmann Dock Spiders