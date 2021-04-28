UPDATE: Crash on I-43 in Green Bay cleared, all lanes open

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The crash has been cleared at Atkinson Dr. and all lanes are back open.

UPDATE: Crash blocks right lane on I-43 at Atkinson Dr. in Green Bay

WEDNESDAY 4/28/2021 4:35 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT reports the right lane is now blocked instead of the left lane due to the crash.

The shoulder continues to be impacted as well.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Original Story: Green Bay crash closes left lane on I-43 at Atkinson Dr.

WEDNESDAY 4/28/2021 4:14 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash has caused the left lane and shoulder of I-43 North at Atkinson Drive to be closed.

The estimated duration of the closure is two hours and officers say drivers should be careful because there is debris in the right lane.

No information on the cause of the crash, nor if there are any injuries.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.