Green Bay crews battle east side house fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Crews battled a house fire on Green Bay’s east side this morning.

WFRV Local 5 has a crew on the scene, which is in the 800 block of Quincy Street.

Authorities tell WFRV Local 5 that multiple departments responded to the scene. The fire reportedly began in the second floor.

Few details are available at this time. WFRV Local 5 will continue to follow this story as it develops.

