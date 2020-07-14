Green Bay crews battle east side house fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Crews battled a house fire on Green Bay’s east side this morning.
WFRV Local 5 has a crew on the scene, which is in the 800 block of Quincy Street.
Authorities tell WFRV Local 5 that multiple departments responded to the scene. The fire reportedly began in the second floor.
Few details are available at this time. WFRV Local 5 will continue to follow this story as it develops.
