GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Just a few days after completing her 31st Boston Marathon, a Sullivan Elementary School custodian is saying she couldn’t have done it without the support of students and staff.

On Monday, 63-year-old Kathy Waldron competed and completed her 31st Boston Marathon finishing with a time of 4 hours 8 minutes, and 9 seconds- which she says is the fastest time that she has run the marathon in five years.

She attributes her impressive performance this year to Sullivan students and staff who surprised her with a special send-off a few days before the race.

“I got the best send-off of my life… If I didn’t have all the support like this year with all the Sullivan people… I just never would have [been able to do it],” said Waldron.

The send-off took place on April 14 and consisted of over 600 students lining the halls of the school while holding handmade signs and screaming words of encouragement.

Kathy Waldron at Sullivan Elementary School

Waldron shared that seeing these posters and students come together helped her finish the race.

“All the kids here and all the poster that they made like how could I not finish it [the Boston Marathon],” exclaimed Waldron.

And this won’t be the last time Waldron plans on crossing that finish line.

She explained that competing in the Boston Marathon has been a dream of hers since she was a kid and so she has no intention of stopping that dream.

“I’m super grateful and I know how lucky I am to have gotten this far and I hope I can do a lot more,” said Waldron.