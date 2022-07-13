APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Catholic Diocese enacted a new policy where people can only be referred to by the pronoun of their biological sex.

Additionally, they are only allowed to use the bathrooms and locker rooms that correspond to their biological sex. This policy will impact the lives of more than 9,000 Catholic school students this fall.

The Diocese has declined to be interviewed on camera, but issued a statement saying:

“It is the policy of the Diocese of Green Bay to interact with students according to their biological sex based upon physical differences at birth. Some young people might feel drawn to dress, act, and even manipulate their physical bodies in ways contrary to God’s plan. We advocate that young people, working with their parents, bring these issues to their pastor or other trained Christian professionals who might best assist them in clarifying and defining God’s plan.”

A policy like this is also in effect with the Milwaukee Archdiocese. This is the reason Sheboygan resident Kate Calvano has been struggling to balance her faith and identity.

Calvano says, “Basically the Archdiocese, apparently multiple Archdiocese want to do is to take these kids who have found this level of confidence and cram them back into this place where they feel uncomfortable and not like themselves.”

The Diverse and Resilient group in Appleton also feels this rule will do more harm than good.

Director Kathy Flores says, “This is a very clear sign that they don’t understand how to be pro-life or how to honor the sanctity of life because they don’t honor the dignity and worth of people like me, of people that, like the youth that come here, like a large portion of the population identify as LGBTQ and the Catholic church is behind the times.”

