BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A local museum is displaying trees from different organizations to get people in the holiday spirit, but one tree is generating backlash.

The Diocese of Green Bay is not happy with the National Railroad Museum in Ashwaubenon for its decision to display a tree from the Satanic Temple of Wisconsin as a part of its Festival of Trees event.

Father John Girotti says, “The National Railroad Museum does such good work. Who doesn’t like trains? I’m confused and hurt that this organization would choose to allow such a tree, which is so offensive to the thousands upon thousands of believers in Jesus in our community.”

While many organizations have trees displayed for the event, the Diocese believes the satanic tree is disrespectful during this Christmas season.

CEO of the National Railroad Museum Jacqueline Frank responded in an interview with the Press Gazette saying, “We’re not a religious organization. We focus on trains, and honestly, the Christmas tree is used by so many different secular and religious organizations. All we’re doing is putting up decoration in that room.”

“This is a very Christian community and for any organization, even a railroad museum and the good that they do, to allow such a tree like this, which is diametrically opposed, religiously opposed to the birth of Jesus Christ to what we believe as Christians, it’s a very poor choice,” Girotti says.

Congregation Head of the Satanic Temple, Jared Nichols, provided Local 5 with a statement saying in part, “The Satanic Temple of Wisconsin is proud to have our Sol Invictus tree displayed among the other holiday trees at the National Railroad Museum. We look forward to our Sol Invictus tree becoming an annual favorite in the National Railroad Museum’s holiday display.”

Even though the tree may raise some eyebrows, it will be on display with the rest of the trees in the event until the end of December.