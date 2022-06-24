GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Bishop David Ricken and the Diocese of Green Bay released a statement responding to the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade Friday morning.

“While the announcement by the Supreme Court, is met with gratitude from all of us who have been dedicated to protecting the lives of children in the womb, we know there is still much work to be done, so that all life, in every state, might be reverenced and protected.”

The statement goes on to say, “The most fundamental, foundational human right is to be born and the right to live. Without this right, no other right applies.”

Local 5 News will have continued coverage of reactions from the Diocese and others throughout our community on Local 5 New at 4, 5 and 6 p.m.