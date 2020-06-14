Green Bay Diocese returns to “in-person” masses

GREEN BAY, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Excitement was in the air as parishioners at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral in Green Bay returned for the first in person mass after months of virtual services.

“It’s been three months minus five days,” says parishioner Mimi Wood, “that’s how long I’ve counted to come back to mass and I’m very, very excited.”

New guidelines put in place by the diocese included additional sanitizing stations, a mask and temperature taking table as parishioners entered church and new social distancing recommendations during the mass proceedings and communion distribution.

“I have complete confidence in pastors and pastoral leaders and parish leaders.” said Bishop David Ricken of the Green Bay Diocese, “They’re doing a really good job and they want to do a thorough job and give people confidence that they’re safe to come back to mass and that’s a beautiful thing.”

Given the level of social unrest across the country, those in attendance say, having the ability to gather together in person and in prayer was even more critical.

“When we get isolated from one another we start thinking the worst instead of the best or how we’re different from other people or how we’re better than other people and that’s not acceptable.” says Bishop Ricken, “We’re all made by God and we’re all loved by God so we ought to find ways that we have common ground that we can work together on building a civilization of love.”

Bishop Ricken also stated that if there is a second surge of COVID-19 cases the diocese would likely handle any changes to mass on a community by community level.