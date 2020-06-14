Live Now
Coronavirus weekend update

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay Diocese returns to “in-person” masses

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Excitement was in the air as parishioners at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral in Green Bay returned for the first in person mass after months of virtual services.

“It’s been three months minus five days,” says parishioner Mimi Wood, “that’s how long I’ve counted to come back to mass and I’m very, very excited.”

New guidelines put in place by the diocese included additional sanitizing stations, a mask and temperature taking table as parishioners entered church and new social distancing recommendations during the mass proceedings and communion distribution.

“I have complete confidence in pastors and pastoral leaders and parish leaders.” said Bishop David Ricken of the Green Bay Diocese, “They’re doing a really good job and they want to do a thorough job and give people confidence that they’re safe to come back to mass and that’s a beautiful thing.”

Given the level of social unrest across the country, those in attendance say, having the ability to gather together in person and in prayer was even more critical.

“When we get isolated from one another we start thinking the worst instead of the best or how we’re different from other people or how we’re better than other people and that’s not acceptable.” says Bishop Ricken, “We’re all made by God and we’re all loved by God so we ought to find ways that we have common ground that we can work together on building a civilization of love.”

Bishop Ricken also stated that if there is a second surge of COVID-19 cases the diocese would likely handle any changes to mass on a community by community level.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps"

WIR returns to racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR returns to racing"

Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base"

Will Ryan discusses emotional return home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan discusses emotional return home"

Will Ryan Introduced - Live Report

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan Introduced - Live Report"

Green Bay Phoenix introduce Ryan as new head coach

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Phoenix introduce Ryan as new head coach"