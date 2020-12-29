Green Bay dog exhibits signs of rabies, police search for owner or potential exposures

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is attempting to identify the owner of this dog as well as anyone who has had any exposure to this dog that is exhibiting signs of rabies.
According to police, the Department located a red and white adult male Pitbull Terrier mix within the City of Green Bay.
Officers say the dog was captures and is being tested after exhibiting signs of rabies.
If you know who this dog belongs to or have had contact with this dog, contact the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3200 Ext 0113 and Brown County Health Department at 920-448-6400.
