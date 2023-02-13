GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The man accused of killing two women at a Green Bay residence back in late January is set to make his first court appearance.

48-year-old Richard Sotka is back in Green Bay after he was arrested in Arkansas back in late January. Sotka is charged with two counts of 1st-Degree Intentional homicide.

Court records show that Sotka is scheduled to appear in court on February 13 at 2 p.m. for his initial appearance. He was officially charged back on February 1.

No additional information was provided at this time. Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.