Green Bay Doulas hold 4th annual diaper drive to support families in need

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For parents facing homelessness or loss of income, providing for their children’s most basic needs can be a struggle. That’s why Green Bay Doulas worked with the community to host their 4th annual diaper drive on Saturday.

Partnering with House of Hope, Green Bay Doulas held a community-wide diaper drive at the House of Hope to educate, raise awareness, and collect diapers for families in need.

“Our goal is to provide a year’s worth of diapers for House of Hope, plus have extra to be able to give away to other community organizations that may need them as well,” shared Emily Jacobson, organizer of the Diaper Drive.

Their goal for the event was to collect 50,000 diapers. Since launching the diaper drive in 2018, House of Hope, with help from the community, has been able to provide more than 100,000 diapers and 124,000 wipes to families in crisis in the Greater Green Bay Community. Organizers say they are extremely grateful to those in the community who help make these efforts possible.