Green Bay Doulas hosts 4th annual Diaper Drive

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Doulas is partnering with House of Hope to bring awareness to diaper insecurity as well as collect donated diapers for local nonprofits.

This is the diaper drive’s fourth year; initially, it began as a 5k marathon but after organizers noticed the growing need, the charity event became a diaper drive.

The goal for organizers is to collect 50, 000 diapers through donations.

The diaper donations are helpful to local nonprofits because often diaper supplies are a limited resource. Many nonprofits have to use their own money to purchase diapers, but with the help of drive, they are able to use their money on other items.

House of Hope uses 25,000 diapers annually. Organizers say the need is so great because oftentimes infants from an impoverished background develop slower and stay in diapers longer.

The drive will take place on Saturday, July 17th at 10 a.m. There will be 14 drop-off locations, for a full list visit their website. Diapers of all sizes and brands will be accepted.