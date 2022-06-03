GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The driver involved in a deadly 2020 crash in Green Bay will have a plea hearing on June 6.

Court records show that 24-year-old Abdi Ahmed has a plea hearing at 8:30 a.m. on June 6. He is currently facing three counts of 1st-Degree Reckless Homicide.

Ahmed was scheduled to have a jury trial start on June 6, but that has been changed to a plea hearing.

Back on June 28, 2020, Ahmed was the driver when he hit a vehicle on Lombardi Avenue and three people ended up dying. His car was reportedly driving at 104 mph just before the crash.