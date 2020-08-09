GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay drives back in time at ‘Roaring 20’s Road Rally’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It looked like a scene from the roaring 1920s near Green Bay’s Bay Beach Amusement Park on Saturday as the Brown County Historical Society held its ‘Roaring 20’s Road Rally’ event.

The event kicked it into gear at 9 a.m. with participants, dressed in 1920 flare, exploring back roads, city streets, and unique locations in Brown County.

Some of the places these time travelers visited included Lambeau House, Oneida Nation Museum, Miller Arts Center in Denmark, and the Ancestry Acres in Suamico.

Along the ride, participants were able to win prizes for solving clues, playing games, taking selfies, and completing challenges.

