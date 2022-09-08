GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Green Bay residents are facing a combined ten charges after a theft incident that involved one person parking in the fire lane while the other pilfered items.

According to criminal complaints obtained by Local 5, both 39-year-old James Saldana and 27-year-old Sade Mills were arrested on August 31. Both are facing multiple charges stemming from an incident at Kohl’s and an alleged disturbance.

On August 30 around 11:30 a.m., authorities were contacted by Kohl’s as two people were in the store that allegedly stole the day before. The theft from the day before was at the Ashwaubenon location, and the two people were now at the Green Bay east location.

The theft from the Ashwaubenon store was believed to be over $1,000. At the Green Bay east location, there was a car parked out in front that was recognized from a previous theft.

Police arrived at the store and waited outside to apprehend the two people involved. The suspect’s car was parked in the fire lane with its hazard lights on.

The employee told authorities that a man was picking out merchandise and placing it in a cart right by the door. The man ended up walking out of the store and police pulled in front of him and the vehicle.

When the police identified themselves, Saldana looked at them and threw the merchandise into the car. A woman, later identified as Mills, was behind the wheel and authorities said it looked like she was going to put the car into drive.

This would have reportedly ended up hitting the officer. The officer ended up drawing their gun and told her to stop and get out of the car.

Saldana jumped into the car and Mills ended up putting the car in reverse and driving on the curb, nearly hitting a sign. Mills then put it into drive and ‘sped’ through the parking lot.

She allegedly almost hit a squad car head-on while speeding through the lot. Police did not pursue the vehicle.

The employee said that the total of stolen goods added up to $1,467.50. The license plate came back to a rental car company out of Appleton.

Kohl’s reported the following items stolen:

Gray Tommy Hilfiger pants

Calvin Klein black hoodie

Red Champion boxers

White True Religion t-shirt

Two Avia socks

Red Nike shorts

Black and gray Nike sweatpants

Yellow and black Adidas hoodie

Black and white Nike shoes

Black Adidas backpack

Red and white Nike shoes

Black and white Air Max shoes

Gray Tommy Hilfiger pants

Green sweatpants

Green Tommy Hilfiger shirt

Both Mills and Saldana were reportedly on probation and had multiple warrants out.

On August 31, officers were sent to the area on South Baird Street for a reported disturbance. The two subjects were Saldana and Mills. Both were in custody and Saldana had multiple items that were seized for evidence.

The original call for a disturbance was made by a witness who allegedly saw Saldana physically assault Mills. The witness thought that Saldana was going to strangle Mills.

Some of those items included:

H&R .22 Special revolver

.41 grams of a clear glass-like substance, which tested positive for meth

Clear plastic baggie

Blue pill with M imprint which tested positive for fentanyl

A white pen with burnt residue

Mills had a set of keys for the rental car that was involved in the thefts. Both were transported to the Brown County Jail.

The two are facing the following charges:

Saldana Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Repeater Felony Up to ten years in prison (Can be increased by four years due to repeater) Possession of Methamphetamine, Repeater Felony Up to three and a half years in prison (Can be increased by four years due to repeater) Possession of Narcotic Drugs, Repeater Felony Up to three and a half years in prison (Can be increased by four years due to repeater) Retail Theft, Repeater Felony Up to three and a half years in prison (Can be increased by four years due to repeater) Obstructing an Officer, Repeater Misdemeanor Up to nine months in prison (Can be increased by two years due to repeater) Battery, Repeater Misdemeanor Up to nine months in prison (Can be increased by two years due to repeater)

Mills Felony Bail Jumping, Repeater Felony Up to six years in prison (Can be increased by four years due to repeater) Felony Bail Jumping, Repeater Felony Up to six years in prison (Can be increased by four years due to repeater) Retail Theft – Party to a Crime, Repeater Felony Up to three and a half years in prison (Can be increased by four years due to repeater) Resist Officer – Failure to Stop Vehicle, Repeater Misdemeanor Up to nine months in prison (Can be increased by two years due to repeater)



Sade Mills

James Saldana

Court records show that Mills refused to sign the $5,000 signature bond and is due in court on October 10 for her preliminary hearing. Saldana’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 27.

No additional information was provided.