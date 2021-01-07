GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay duplex catches fire in bedroom, obtains $75k fire damage

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A duplex caught fire Thursday and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department says damages range up to $75,000.

According to a release, firefighters had to fight heavy smoke and flames before finding the source in the first-floor bedroom of a duplex home near S. Quincy St.

Officials say the fire extended from the first-floor bedroom to the ceiling, crawling up to the second floor and adjoining bathroom.

Even though the fire was quickly extinguished within 10 minutes, the fire department says there was extensive damage done to the second floor, ranging to $75k.

The injuries were low, with one of the residents needing treatment for a breathing problem.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

