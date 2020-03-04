Green Bay duplex fire displaces two adults, causes $100,000 in damages

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Around 7:10 PM on Tuesday Green Bay Metro Fire Departement responded to a duplex on fire at 401 Silver Spring Dr.

Upon arrival, officials found heavy smoke and fire visible through the living room windows.

Fire was contained to that living room area, but there was heat and smoke damage throuhgout the unit.

Two adults were displaced from the part that was on fire but the other side of duplex was undamaged and those occupants will remain in their home.

Occupants are being assisted by Red Cross and family.

The estimated cost of damages is at $100,000.