GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s the season of giving, and culinary students at Green Bay East High School helped prepare homemade meals for the less fortunate.

With some students attending Green Bay East High School come from low-income families, the Eats for East program helps put meals on the table.

“We have students who come, and sometimes they tell us my family doesn’t have food or my family is running out of food, so we provide food and offer them to take the food home,” said Maria Abundiz Campos, Social Worker at Green Bay East.

On Thursday, students prepared lasagna for those who are struggling, and the best part is, the students can take the entire meal home without having to cook.

“They don’t have to worry about the ingredients,” said Abundiz Campos. “They just heat it up, and then they have something to eat.”

Abundiz Campos continued on to tell Local 5 News that the feedback has been very positive from the program, with struggling families appreciative of the students helping out.

“We’ll have families who sometimes ask when we’re doing a certain meal again, so we know it’s been successful,” said Abundiz Campos.