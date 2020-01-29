Green Bay East High to host ‘Silent Night,’ aimed at supporting area homelessness

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay East High School’s boys’ and girls’ basketball teams will be hosting their eighth annual “Silent Night,” which is aimed at supporting homeless and unaccompanied youth in the area.

The event begins Saturday with the start of the girls’ game at 5 p.m. and continues through the boys’ game, which tips off at 7 p.m. Both teams will host Green Bay West.

As is tradition, the audience will remain silent until the 10th point is scored in order to raise awareness for the homeless.

East High School says there will be raffles, a silent auction, a wing-eating contest, a costume contest, music, and more.

Admission is free with the donation of two non-perishable food items. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Jack Washington Wonderful World Fund, Eats for East, and the East Caring Closet.

For those who cannot attend the event on February 1, a brat fry will be held in the East gym on Friday, January 31 from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. The raffle baskets will be on display, and you don’t need to be present to win on February 1.

For more information, visit East High’s website.