Green Bay East Show Choir aims to lend a hand ahead of Nashville competition

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — As the Green Bay East Show Choir prepares for a national competition in Nashville, the group is gathering donations to bring along to Tennessee to aid recovery efforts after tornadoes devastated the city.

“It’s such an unexpected event and we just really want to help out in any way that we can,” Senior Lucas Brunette said.

Fellow Senior Wil Mannion added, “All we can think about is what people are going through, out there. There’s no way to prepare for it, helping out in any way we can, that’s the main goal.”

The group is collecting items including bleach, trash bags, gloves, box cutters and hygiene items (i.e. toilet paper, feminine products, wet wipes, soap, etc.) ahead of their Thursday morning departure.

All donations will be brought to the Red Cross in Nashville.

“Being in Music City and being a music group, we just want to help a city that has given us so much,” Show Choir Director Kevin Flogel said, “and a lot of music we do wouldn’t exist if it wasn’t for Nashville.”

Performing in Nashville is big for the students.

“This is a huge step forward for our program,” Flogel said, “just for them to get to perform in Nashville is a huge thing for these students.”

The group will depart from East High School at 6:15 a.m.

