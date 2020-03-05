Green Bay East Show Choir collect relief items ahead of trip to Nashville

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Show choir students at Green Bay East High School are headed to Nashville for a national competition.

But while there, they also plan to roll up their sleeves and do some good after tornadoes devastated the city.

“This is kind of what music kids do,” said Kevin Flogel, the show choir director. “If you’ve never been to a show choir competition, it’s very much a community environment.”

On a Thursday morning, show choir students are up at the crack of dawn prepping for an unexpected journey.

“We wouldn’t be able to do what we do if the things that happened in Music City didn’t happen,” says Flogel.

Show choir students @greenbayeasths are getting ready to head down to Nashville where they’ll compete in a nationwide competition. What they’re bringing with them- donations to help w/ recovery efforts after tornadoes devastated the area. #Local5ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/Mb6SUHD5PM — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) March 5, 2020

After tornadoes barreled through Nashville earlier this week, show choir students at Green Bay East High School wanted to help. What began as a trip to a national competition has quickly turned into a relief effort.

“Our students, actually themselves, had asked if there was any way they could take supplies or something we can do while we’re there,” said Flogel.

So when it came time to gathering supplies, the community stepped up.

“We have filled up a whole van along with a few other vehicles and tomorrow we’ll be making a stop at the Red Cross to give supplies to the victims and people who were affected by the tornadoes,” said Flogel.

As thrilling as it is to compete in a national competition for these students, nothing compares to the satisfaction of bringing aid.

“We’re just very excited to go and very happy that, as our Green Bay community, we can go,” said Flogel. “Since we’re going we can show our efforts and help another community in need.”

After Saturday night’s competition, show choir students will be returning Sunday afternoon. If you would like to help out those affected by the recent tornadoes in Nashville, you can find more information online right here.