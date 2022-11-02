GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Library kicked off its Give-A-Kid-A-Book Campaign by hosting local elementary school students who created their own book to read at the event.

The annual book collection invites people from all over the area to donate new books that will be given as gifts to local children of all ages in low-income families.

Organizers at Wednesday’s event explained how recent years show how important it is for young people to have books to read and enjoy.

During the 34th annual Give-A-Kid-A-Book event, students from Tank Elementary School showcased why they love books by creating a book of their own that the Brown County Library helped print and create.

The book distribution takes place through the Salvation Army Christmas Assistance program in Green Bay just in time for the holidays. The campaign manages to give a book to more than 6,000 kids throughout the Brown County community.

Featured guests at the event included students from Tank Elementary School, Packers wives, and others.

Give-A-Kid-A-Book is partially funded by Nicolet National Bank, Green Bay Packers Give Back, Brown County Community Women’s Club, Green Bay Area Retired Men’s Club, Allouez Optimist Club, and Festival Foods.