Green Bay elves ask for your help heading into the holidays

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) A Green Bay organization is asking for your help to keep children fed during this holiday season. As Kris Schuller reports “George’s Secret Elves” is all about giving back to the community.

At the Downtown YMCA in Green Bay, donations of non-perishable food have been coming in for weeks. Items collected for an annual food drive organized by Kathy Johnson, the founder of George’s Secret Elves.

“We’re just one big group of neighbors helping neighbors, that are giving a helping hand to those that are in need,” Johnson said.

George is Johnson’s father, who passed away in 2011 after being diagnosed with cancer. This group was created to honor his memory.

“It has grown, we have family, friends and it just continues to keep growing,” said Johnson.

Each year now, the group collects food items like packets of oatmeal and boxes of Mac and Cheese to give to 600 students in the Green Bay School District whose families live in poverty. Each is enrolled in a federally funded after-school program.

“It can be a challenging time for a lot of our families,” said Loren Prince.

Prince works with those students who benefit from the efforts of George’s Secret Elves.

“Each of the last eight years it has provided food for our students, to help during the holiday break when they have an extended time off from school,” Prince said.

“We collect about 20,000 items of food in order to do this project,” said Johnson.

In mid-December donations will be packed into 600 bags and given to those at-risk students before the start of Christmas break.

“Fill their bellies, feed their bellies, fill them so they can focus on being a kid,” said Johnson.

And then George’s Secret Elves will begin planning for next year – for this and a multitude of other projects, all designed to better the lives of others.

“Once people feel the magic, they don’t get off the elf train,” said Johnson.

If you’d like to make a donation to George’s Secret Elves, you can follow this link.