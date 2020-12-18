GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Engineering student from Green Bay fundraises for homeless, auctioning gingerbread cathedral

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Local resident Joel Kiernan has built a cathedral out of gingerbread in order to support the homeless at St. John’s Homeless Shelter.

Born and raised in Green Bay, Kiernan now goes to Stanford University to study engineering.

“When I was little, I used to really want to be a chef. Somewhere along the way, my ambitions changed, but one thing stayed the same – this gingerbread cathedral in the back of one of our cookbooks,” says Kiernan.

The gingerbread building is modeled after the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris.

The tasty treat is scheduled to be raffled off once it is finished with all of the proceeds going to St. John’s.

“It’s just a time of extreme need right now. I think St. John’s Homeless Shelter is just really well-positioned to meet a lot of that need,” Kiernan explains.

For $20 per ticket, organizers say anyone can enter to win the cathedral before it is actioned off on Dec. 21.

If you are curious about Kiernan’s progress on the gingerbread adventure, you can visit St. John’s website or their Facebook page.

